Procyon Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 639,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,004,000 after buying an additional 115,143 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 114.6% in the first quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after acquiring an additional 76,102 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $21,296,000. Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $366.44 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.84 and a 12-month high of $393.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total value of $421,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,344.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPI. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.80.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

