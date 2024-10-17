Procyon Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 61 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 225.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

KNSL stock opened at $471.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.83. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.01 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KNSL shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

