Procyon Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.9% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 48.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nature’s Sunshine Products news, major shareholder Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $40,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,347 shares in the company, valued at $928,556.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,499 shares of company stock worth $99,802. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:NATR opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $249.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $110.55 million for the quarter.

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

