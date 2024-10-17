Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 3,673 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $823,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.36.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $139.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.97 and its 200-day moving average is $138.86. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,640. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,448,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at $5,801,595. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,640. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,953 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,630 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

