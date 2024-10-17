Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 811 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in AON by 8.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 18.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 11.7% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.06.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON opened at $358.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $344.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.81. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $363.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

