Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 843 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRRM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 17.1% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRRM. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

VRRM opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $31.03.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The firm had revenue of $222.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

