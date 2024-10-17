Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 971 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 25.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,811,000 after acquiring an additional 58,219 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,456,000 after acquiring an additional 52,824 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,537,000 after acquiring an additional 135,548 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $15,847,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $879,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.82.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $144.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.81 and a 200-day moving average of $148.12. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

