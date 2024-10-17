Procyon Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at about $326,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $141.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.61 and its 200-day moving average is $131.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $142.38.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.