Procyon Advisors LLC Takes Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $177,354.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,871.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $44.08 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.42.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $320.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.01 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 315.79%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

