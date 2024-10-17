Prospex Energy Plc (LON:PXEN) Insider Buys £18,151.20 in Stock

Prospex Energy Plc (LON:PXEN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Christopher Routh bought 363,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £18,151.20 ($23,702.27).

Shares of PXEN stock opened at GBX 5.70 ($0.07) on Thursday. Prospex Energy Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.93 ($0.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £22.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00 and a beta of -0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.28. The company has a current ratio of 77.76, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Prospex Energy Plc operates as an oil and gas investment company in Europe. The company holds interest in the Tesorillo Project that comprises two petroleum exploration licenses, the Tesorillo and Ruedalabola permits, which cover an area of approximately 38,000 hectares located in Cadiz Province in southern Spain; and a 17% working interest in the Podere Gallina exploration permit in Po Valley Basin, Italy.

