Prospex Energy Plc (LON:PXEN) Insider Buys £18,151.20 in Stock

Prospex Energy Plc (LON:PXEN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Christopher Routh bought 363,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £18,151.20 ($23,702.27).
Prospex Energy Price Performance
Shares of PXEN stock opened at GBX 5.70 ($0.07) on Thursday. Prospex Energy Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.93 ($0.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £22.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00 and a beta of -0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.28. The company has a current ratio of 77.76, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
About Prospex Energy
