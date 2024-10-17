Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.27 and traded as high as $14.90. Provident Financial shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 44,265 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PROV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Provident Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Provident Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $102.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.33% of Provident Financial worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

