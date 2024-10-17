Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Issued By Zacks Research

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for BorgWarner’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s FY2025 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

BWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.31.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.2 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $39.97.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,553,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,147,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $973,239,000 after acquiring an additional 331,401 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in BorgWarner by 29.6% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 70,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

