Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Issued By Zacks Research

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lamb Weston in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.93 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Consumer Edge downgraded Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

LW stock opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $111.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 40.0% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 58,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 61.4% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 32.0% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,109,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,821,000 after purchasing an additional 269,209 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 143.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,610,287.11. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

