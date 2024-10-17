Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Decreased by Analyst

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Richardson Electronics in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Richardson Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Richardson Electronics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Richardson Electronics Price Performance

Richardson Electronics stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.18 million, a PE ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $53.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 98.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 32.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.