Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:MTN)

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Vail Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the company will earn $6.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.61. The consensus estimate for Vail Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $7.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q3 2025 earnings at $10.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.86 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $10.44 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.35) EPS.

MTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $171.86 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $165.14 and a 12-month high of $236.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.24.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 147.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,547.83. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,547.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $289,026.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,807,360.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Quarry LP bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 27.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.