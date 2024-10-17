Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Increased by Analyst

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a research report issued on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.06. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $10.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ FY2026 earnings at $11.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.82.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $233.64 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $237.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after buying an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,974,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,074,000 after acquiring an additional 444,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,796,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,431,000 after purchasing an additional 304,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in International Business Machines by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

