Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Canadian National Railway Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.21 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNR. Stephens raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$202.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$175.14.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$157.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$165.02. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$143.13 and a 12-month high of C$181.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$157.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,539.88. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky acquired 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$157.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,539.88. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,383 shares of company stock valued at $585,772. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

