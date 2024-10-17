Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PB)

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average is $66.14. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $74.91.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,923,000 after buying an additional 89,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,693,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,844 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 33.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

