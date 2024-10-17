Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for United Parcel Service, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:UPS)

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.33 EPS.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

Shares of UPS opened at $135.88 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82. The stock has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 106.36%.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The trade was a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

