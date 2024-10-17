Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Monday, October 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $81.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 379,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,337,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,714,750,000 after purchasing an additional 585,049 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.