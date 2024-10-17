Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Monday, October 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.40 EPS.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CP
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $81.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.
Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 379,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,337,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,714,750,000 after purchasing an additional 585,049 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Pacific Kansas City
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.