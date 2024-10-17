Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Saturday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WFC has been the subject of several other reports. Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.83 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $64.08. The firm has a market cap of $222.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% during the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 704.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,853,327.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,957. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

