Q4 2025 Earnings Estimate for Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR) Issued By Capital One Financial

Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Permian Resources in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PR. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

PR opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Permian Resources has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $18.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 4.32.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Permian Resources’s revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

In other news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,288.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,911.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,288.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PR. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 5.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Permian Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Permian Resources by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

