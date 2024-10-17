Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Decreased by Analyst

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for CACI International in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $6.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.46. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $23.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q1 2026 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $24.87 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $27.28 EPS.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.30 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on CACI. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $525.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.60.

NYSE:CACI opened at $526.30 on Wednesday. CACI International has a one year low of $302.21 and a one year high of $532.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $486.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.84.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,610. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,319,830.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,610. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,972. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in CACI International by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CACI International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

