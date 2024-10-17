QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

LON:QQ opened at GBX 460.60 ($6.01) on Tuesday. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of GBX 292.20 ($3.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 491 ($6.41). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 461.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 426.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47. The firm has a market cap of £2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,898.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity at QinetiQ Group

In related news, insider Ross McEwan CBE acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 475 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £95,000 ($124,053.28). Insiders have purchased a total of 20,098 shares of company stock worth $9,545,070 over the last ninety days. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.