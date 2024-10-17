Quantbot Technologies LP Has $5.62 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,086 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.11 and a 200-day moving average of $183.32. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

