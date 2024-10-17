Raymond James Cuts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $440.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $450.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $373.21 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $372.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.55.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choreo LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 71.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,136,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.