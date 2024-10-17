Raymond James Trims Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Target Price to C$32.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Desjardins upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.45.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$23.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.82 and a 12-month high of C$29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.30.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.44 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 8.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.2619279 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cenovus Energy

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,850.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.98 per share, with a total value of C$194,850.00. Also, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.40 per share, with a total value of C$585,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 152,200 shares of company stock worth $3,459,477 in the last 90 days. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

