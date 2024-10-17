Regatta Capital Group LLC Purchases New Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 965 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.82.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $233.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $237.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.54. The company has a market capitalization of $214.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.