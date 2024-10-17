Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NIKE, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of NIKE in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKE. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

NIKE Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 97.6% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in NIKE by 52.6% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in NIKE by 272.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

