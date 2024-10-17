ResMed (RMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ResMed to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $238.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.80 and its 200 day moving average is $215.36. ResMed has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $255.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Baird R W raised ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.18.

In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $10,419,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.48, for a total transaction of $1,015,924.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,002.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,874 shares of company stock worth $28,151,142. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

