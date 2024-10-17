Reviewing Alaska Power & Telephone (APTL) & The Competition

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Free Report) is one of 103 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Alaska Power & Telephone to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Alaska Power & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $1.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Alaska Power & Telephone pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 79.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Power & Telephone 10.95% N/A N/A Alaska Power & Telephone Competitors 1.41% 7.60% 1.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

60.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Power & Telephone’s peers have a beta of -1.03, meaning that their average share price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Power & Telephone $64.21 million $6.15 million 9.08 Alaska Power & Telephone Competitors $1,261.59 billion $582.54 million 3.23

Alaska Power & Telephone’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Power & Telephone. Alaska Power & Telephone is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Power & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A Alaska Power & Telephone Competitors 1049 4706 4567 90 2.36

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 1.66%. Given Alaska Power & Telephone’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alaska Power & Telephone has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Alaska Power & Telephone peers beat Alaska Power & Telephone on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

Alaska Power & Telephone Company provides energy, telecommunications, and broadband services to the residents, businesses, and communities of rural Alaska. The company operates through Energy and Telecom divisions. It generates energy using hydro and fossil-fuels. In addition, the company provides voice, as well as broadband services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Ketchikan, Washington.

