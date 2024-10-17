Reviewing ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) & DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF)

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) and ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Get DeNA alerts:

Profitability

This table compares DeNA and ANA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DeNA -22.76% -13.51% -9.15% ANA 7.22% 14.74% 4.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DeNA and ANA”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DeNA $947.10 million 1.55 -$197.91 million ($1.73) -6.94 ANA $14.24 billion 0.48 $1.08 billion $0.42 9.35

Risk & Volatility

ANA has higher revenue and earnings than DeNA. DeNA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

DeNA has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANA has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DeNA and ANA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DeNA 0 0 0 0 N/A ANA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ANA beats DeNA on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DeNA

(Get Free Report)

DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character. The company also operates SHOWROOM, a virtual stage where fans can watch their artists perform live while interacting with them in real time; MYCODE, a direct-to-consumer genetic testing service; kencom, which supports health insurance societies to manage their members’ health data; Haretoke, a web service which provides daily support for millennial women; Caradamo that offers diet support; and ONSEI, an app that uses AI to check for changes in cognitive function. In addition, it operates MENKYO, which enables cognitive function test for elderly drivers seeking license renewal; SHINRI-ADAS, a cognitive functional test; MRI-TAISEKI, a system that analyses brain DICOM images; Join, a communication app for medical professionals; MySOS, a life-saving and health support app with health and medical record for the user and their family; and DENA SPORTS GROUP, Yokohama DeNA Baystars, Kawasaki Brave Thunders, S.C.SAGAMIHARA, and DeNA Athletics Elite sports teams. Further, the company operates Mobaoku, which allows users to manage their auction items and bids from mobile phones; Anyca, a mobile app for peer-to-peer car sharing; SOMPO DE NORU, a car leasing service; GO, a taxi dispatch app; DRIVE CHART, an accident reduction support service; anone, a c ommunication service for seniors; dot-i, a security system; Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; PLAYBACK 9, a NFT service; Easy Ride, a robo-vehicle mobility service; Manga Box, a weekly manga magazine app; PICKFIVE, a NFT card game; and NFT collections. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About ANA

(Get Free Report)

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc. on domestic and international routes. The Aviation-Related Business segment provides services incidental to air transportation, such as airport handling and maintenance. The Travel Business develops and sells travel products, as well as plans and sells package travel products. The Trading Business imports and exports aviation-related materials, as well as sells through stores and mail-order channels. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Minato, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.