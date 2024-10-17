Reviewing Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) and CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD)

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) and Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CaliberCos and Fangdd Network Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CaliberCos $72.10 million 0.20 -$12.70 million ($0.74) -0.91 Fangdd Network Group $271.44 million 0.02 -$12.92 million N/A N/A

CaliberCos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fangdd Network Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A Fangdd Network Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CaliberCos and Fangdd Network Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of CaliberCos shares are held by institutional investors. 42.3% of CaliberCos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Fangdd Network Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CaliberCos and Fangdd Network Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaliberCos -19.84% -17.74% -5.61% Fangdd Network Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

CaliberCos has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fangdd Network Group has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fangdd Network Group beats CaliberCos on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services. In addition, it operates Fangduoduo that offers personalized services to potential real estate buyers; and provides information matching, asset management, and real estate agency services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

