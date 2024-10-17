Reviewing Moolec Science (MLEC) and The Competition

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) is one of 497 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Moolec Science to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Get Moolec Science alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Moolec Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Moolec Science and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moolec Science 0 0 1 0 3.00 Moolec Science Competitors 1018 2929 7380 119 2.58

Profitability

Moolec Science currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 552.17%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 25.09%. Given Moolec Science’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Moolec Science is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Moolec Science and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moolec Science -129.97% -93.88% -33.37% Moolec Science Competitors -6,960.64% -101.02% -26.44%

Risk and Volatility

Moolec Science has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moolec Science’s rivals have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Moolec Science and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Moolec Science $5.63 million -$7.31 million -4.60 Moolec Science Competitors $1.56 billion $44.75 million 16.74

Moolec Science’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Moolec Science. Moolec Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Moolec Science rivals beat Moolec Science on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Moolec Science

(Get Free Report)

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Moolec Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moolec Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.