RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Holdings Raised by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.07% of RingCentral worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,139,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,723,000 after acquiring an additional 825,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,909,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,998,000 after buying an additional 538,325 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 25.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,816,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,224,000 after buying an additional 365,738 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,606,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,309,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 2.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 881,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $32.88 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $592.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $62,329.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,584. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 9,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $331,589.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,995,905.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $62,329.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,584. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,824 shares of company stock worth $3,386,396 over the last ninety days. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RNG

About RingCentral

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.