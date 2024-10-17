RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.10 and traded as high as C$19.98. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$19.80, with a volume of 542,921 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on REI.UN. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.44.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.30.

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan’s interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

