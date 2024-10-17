Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 11,934 Shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.24% of OP Bancorp worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,353,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 40.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 32,060 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:OPBK opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $193.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.63. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Insider Activity at OP Bancorp

In related news, insider Ki Won Yoon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,128.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of OP Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

OP Bancorp Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

