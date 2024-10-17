Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 502 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,163 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,761,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,077,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,572 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $978,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138,639 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,837,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $314,254,000 after acquiring an additional 666,214 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,887,656 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $251,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,184 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,546,530 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $242,491,000 after acquiring an additional 461,406 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

