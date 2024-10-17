Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys New Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 80,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 57,255 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,184,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on OGN. Evercore ISI raised Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 840.29% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

