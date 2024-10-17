Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.09% of Mistras Group worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 170,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mistras Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 6,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $68,259.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,552.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 6,111 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $68,259.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,552.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 12,827 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $138,403.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,249.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,644 shares of company stock worth $478,923. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mistras Group Price Performance

Mistras Group stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.27 million, a PE ratio of -31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $12.27.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $189.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.30 million. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Mistras Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.