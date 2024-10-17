Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ARM were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ARM alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARM by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ARM by 1,245.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America upgraded ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.91.

ARM Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $152.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.74. The company has a market cap of $159.79 billion and a PE ratio of 391.04. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.