Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $319,000 Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Carter's alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,897,000 after buying an additional 173,855 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 17.5% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 10,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 100,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CRI stock opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.47. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $88.03.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carter’s from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRI

Carter’s Profile

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.