Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $332,000 Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,091 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,388.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3,127.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.6 %

BNS stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.768 per share. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 70.50%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.