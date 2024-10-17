Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $346,000 Stake in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeVantage during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LifeVantage by 2.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LifeVantage by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Stock Down 0.7 %

LFVN stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $150.38 million, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.84. LifeVantage Co. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $13.71.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

LifeVantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). LifeVantage had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About LifeVantage

(Free Report)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.