Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROCK. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,016,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,320,000 after purchasing an additional 138,194 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 81,791 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,845,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,888,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,622,000 after acquiring an additional 68,728 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ROCK opened at $67.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.14. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average of $71.14.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

