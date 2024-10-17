Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 49,831.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ IMOS opened at $22.74 on Thursday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

