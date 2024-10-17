Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $405,000 Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 84.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 514,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 40,551 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after buying an additional 32,178 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,579,000 after acquiring an additional 25,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX opened at $78.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $90.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.04.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

