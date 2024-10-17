Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $468,000 Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NetEase were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 1,415.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of NetEase by 39.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTES. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NTES stock opened at $81.86 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.26. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $10.43. The business had revenue of $25.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

