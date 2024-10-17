Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $471,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,272,000 after acquiring an additional 624,977 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in American Water Works by 153.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in American Water Works by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 31,203 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 163,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $142.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $150.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,308. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AWK. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research raised American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

