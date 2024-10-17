Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,926 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1,856.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 530.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

